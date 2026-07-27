Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,160 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company's stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 5.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,559 shares of the company's stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 192.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 41,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SW shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Smurfit Westrock from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 0.2%

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.4523 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Smurfit Westrock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 251.39%.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

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