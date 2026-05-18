Snap-On Incorporated $SNA Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA - Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,499 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.06% of Snap-On worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-On during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Snap-On

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.77, for a total transaction of $8,791,514.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 856,918 shares in the company, valued at $322,004,076.86. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.05, for a total value of $2,690,778.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,183 shares in the company, valued at $44,769,765.15. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 60,759 shares of company stock worth $23,019,190 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $359.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $301.82 and a fifty-two week high of $400.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 21.28%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Snap-On's payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-On from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-On from $405.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Snap-On from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-On currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $381.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNA

Key Stories Impacting Snap-On

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap-On this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 earnings estimate for Snap-On, suggesting slightly better long-term profit outlook and supporting the stock’s valuation. Snap-On stock page

Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 earnings estimate for Snap-On, suggesting slightly better long-term profit outlook and supporting the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Snap-On has a $500 million share buyback authorization in place, which can support earnings per share and signals management confidence in the company’s value. Snap-On stock page

Snap-On has a $500 million share buyback authorization in place, which can support earnings per share and signals management confidence in the company’s value. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,713 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan. While insider selling can draw attention, the planned nature of the trade makes it less indicative of a fundamental problem. SEC filing

CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,713 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan. While insider selling can draw attention, the planned nature of the trade makes it less indicative of a fundamental problem. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut Snap-On’s FY2026 earnings estimate to $19.62 per share from $19.90, pointing to softer near-term earnings expectations. Snap-On stock page

Zacks Research cut Snap-On’s FY2026 earnings estimate to $19.62 per share from $19.90, pointing to softer near-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: The analyst also reduced several quarterly and FY2027 EPS forecasts, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which may weigh on investor sentiment. Snap-On stock page

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap‑On Incorporated NYSE: SNA is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company's product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

Further Reading

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