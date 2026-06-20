Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,999 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 102,534 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Snowflake worth $79,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC set a $289.00 price objective on Snowflake and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Key Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake Ventures invested in Jedify, and AcuityMD launched its Encounters Data Mart on Snowflake Marketplace, both of which underscore Snowflake’s expanding role in AI-driven and industry-specific data workflows. Article Title

Snowflake Ventures invested in Jedify, and AcuityMD launched its Encounters Data Mart on Snowflake Marketplace, both of which underscore Snowflake’s expanding role in AI-driven and industry-specific data workflows. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with Jefferies saying Snowflake and Databricks can both benefit from rising enterprise demand for data and AI infrastructure. Article Title

Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with Jefferies saying Snowflake and Databricks can both benefit from rising enterprise demand for data and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Snowflake as a strong generative AI/software name and noting institutional interest has added support to the stock’s momentum. Article Title

Coverage highlighting Snowflake as a strong generative AI/software name and noting institutional interest has added support to the stock’s momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, but the filings say the transactions were tied to tax withholding from equity vesting rather than a shift in outlook. Article Title

Several executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, but the filings say the transactions were tied to tax withholding from equity vesting rather than a shift in outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing Snowflake’s valuation and intensifying competition from Databricks, which could temper enthusiasm if growth execution slips. Article Title

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $232.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 1.35. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $284.99. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $182.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Snowflake's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,200,250. This trade represents a 91.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,986 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 405,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $97,356,480. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,493,618 shares of company stock valued at $343,531,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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