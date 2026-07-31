SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 1,528 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,087 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $12,008,257,000 after buying an additional 26,505,055 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,168,912,000 after buying an additional 20,852,432 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $821,084,000. Align Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,118,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,050 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $877,406,000 after acquiring an additional 840,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $683.55 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $551.68 and a one year high of $748.65. The company's 50 day moving average price is $716.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $657.69.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

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