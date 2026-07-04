SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Holdings Lifted by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG raised its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 370.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,552 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,904 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,515,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $642,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,650,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock worth $2,906,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock worth $348,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,258 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $190,051.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 378,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,570,132.70. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,914,682.42. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,056 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $18.24 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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