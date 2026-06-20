SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Position Boosted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 158.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,145 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,906,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,937,928 shares of the company's stock worth $679,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,642,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $618,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $321,515,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at $191,145,904. This represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $155,874.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,020,025.91. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,902 shares of company stock worth $2,159,155. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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