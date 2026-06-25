SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,817 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 67,844 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.6% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 195,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $3,611,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 125.3% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 39,784 shares of the company's stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $1,815,746.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,682.42. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,545 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,056 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SOFI. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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