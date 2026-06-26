SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,105 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,941 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

Trending Headlines about SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi’s acquisition of Composer expands its AI investing tools and could improve user engagement and retention if the platform gains traction. Yahoo Finance: SoFi deepens AI-powered trading ambitions with Composer deal

SoFi’s acquisition of Composer expands its AI investing tools and could improve user engagement and retention if the platform gains traction. Positive Sentiment: SoFi remains a heavily watched stock among Zacks users, suggesting continued investor interest and trading momentum. Zacks: SoFi is attracting investor attention

SoFi remains a heavily watched stock among Zacks users, suggesting continued investor interest and trading momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed overall, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and valuation still seen as rich relative to execution risk.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed overall, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and valuation still seen as rich relative to execution risk. Negative Sentiment: An executive vice president sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which may create some caution even though the sale was not unusual. InsiderTrades: Insider selling by SoFi EVP

An executive vice president sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which may create some caution even though the sale was not unusual. Negative Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful bearish positioning change, so there is little evidence of a new short-squeeze setup to drive the stock higher.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $1,815,746.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $190,051.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 378,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,570,132.70. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $2,370,056. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

SOFI stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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