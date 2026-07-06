SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Stock Holdings Increased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,050 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 158,050 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.56.

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Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $1,815,746.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $190,051.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 378,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,570,132.70. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,056 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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