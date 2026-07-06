Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,879 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,699 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $12,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $66.71 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $86.19.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $196.24 million during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Ray N. Walker, Jr. sold 56,841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $4,098,804.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $415,353.60. This represents a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aj Teague bought 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.98 per share, for a total transaction of $200,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $807,158.80. This represents a 33.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock worth $297,782,099. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.18.

View Our Latest Report on SEI

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report).

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