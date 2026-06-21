Solitude Financial Services Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Solitude Financial Services increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 118.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,359 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up about 0.7% of Solitude Financial Services' portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services' holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,496,895 shares of the company's stock worth $6,053,417,000 after purchasing an additional 828,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,437,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,509,780,000 after buying an additional 1,514,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,661,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,690,659,000 after buying an additional 271,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823,744 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,841,000 after buying an additional 83,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,626,841 shares of the company's stock worth $1,225,381,000 after buying an additional 57,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.11 and a 1 year high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is 55.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.86.

View Our Latest Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report).

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