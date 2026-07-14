Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,763 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Solstice Advanced Mat were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solstice Advanced Mat by 3.3% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Performance

SOLS opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $90.80. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.81.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Solstice Advanced Mat's payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solstice Advanced Mat presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Mat Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

See Also

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