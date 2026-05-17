Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 144.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,269 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 837.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $87.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $366.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Argus reduced their price target on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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