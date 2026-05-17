Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,026 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,191 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,026 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Twilio were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,449,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,197,549,000 after acquiring an additional 143,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $588,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,551 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Twilio by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,624,000 after acquiring an additional 750,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Twilio by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $201,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,673,339 shares of the technology company's stock worth $167,485,000 after acquiring an additional 481,257 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Twilio Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE TWLO opened at $197.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $203.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $2,096,223.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,418,947.38. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $268,236.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,140,444.90. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 726,088 shares of company stock worth $137,254,124. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $193.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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