Solventum Corporation $SOLV Shares Bought by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) by 196.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,558 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 407,001 shares during the period. Solventum accounts for about 2.2% of Ruffer LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.35% of Solventum worth $48,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 12,899,240 shares of the company's stock worth $941,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,174 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,630,300 shares of the company's stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 959,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,198 shares of the company's stock worth $1,249,847,000 after purchasing an additional 867,837 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,393,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,701,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solventum news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell purchased 1,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,344.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $342,803.17. This represents a 41.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Solventum Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. Solventum Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.70.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Solventum had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Solventum to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Solventum and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Solventum from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $90.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SOLV

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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