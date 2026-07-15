Somnigroup International Inc. $SGI Position Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 578.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,757 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Somnigroup International were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGI. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Somnigroup International by 85.1% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,585,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Somnigroup International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,578,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Somnigroup International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Somnigroup International Stock Up 0.7%

Somnigroup International stock opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Somnigroup International Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $98.56. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Somnigroup International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Somnigroup International's dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Somnigroup International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Somnigroup International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Somnigroup International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Somnigroup International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.67.

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Somnigroup International Profile

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

Further Reading

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