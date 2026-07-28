Soroban Capital Partners LP Buys 39,963 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,038,473 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 39,963 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy comprises 0.6% of Soroban Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned 0.98% of DTE Energy worth $298,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,845 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,698 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,142,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in DTE Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 105,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,392,888,000 after buying an additional 766,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.7%

DTE Energy stock opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $147.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Weiss Ratings downgraded DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Further Reading

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