Soroban Capital Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Soroban Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,870 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 308,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.3% of Soroban Capital Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP's holdings in Alphabet were worth $152,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,888 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 485,486 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $85,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,805 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 48,204 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 82 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.39, for a total transaction of $27,337.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,305,738.46. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $377.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.67 and a 1-year high of $408.61. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $357.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and earnings momentum remain the main catalyst. Alphabet’s recent quarterly results substantially exceeded expectations, with revenue of $119.8 billion versus the $117.1 billion consensus estimate. Analysts and investors are increasingly viewing the company’s heavy AI spending as supporting accelerating cloud revenue and future monetization. AI stocks have bottomed

Alphabet’s recent quarterly results substantially exceeded expectations, with revenue of $119.8 billion versus the $117.1 billion consensus estimate. Analysts and investors are increasingly viewing the company’s heavy AI spending as supporting accelerating cloud revenue and future monetization. Positive Sentiment: Waymo is showing progress toward commercialization. Alphabet-owned Waymo removed the waitlist for its Dallas robotaxi service, expanding access as it scales across the United States and internationally. Separate analysis reported that Waymo vehicles have materially lower crash rates than human-driven vehicles, strengthening the long-term case for the business. Waymo expands Dallas robotaxi service

Alphabet-owned Waymo removed the waitlist for its Dallas robotaxi service, expanding access as it scales across the United States and internationally. Separate analysis reported that Waymo vehicles have materially lower crash rates than human-driven vehicles, strengthening the long-term case for the business. Positive Sentiment: Google’s commercial AI reach is broadening. Oracle is deepening its integration with Google Gemini, while Google also secured computing and strategic partnerships involving SpaceX, Paris Saint-Germain and renewable-energy developer RWE. These deals could support enterprise adoption, cloud demand and infrastructure reliability. Oracle deepens Gemini integration

Oracle is deepening its integration with Google Gemini, while Google also secured computing and strategic partnerships involving SpaceX, Paris Saint-Germain and renewable-energy developer RWE. These deals could support enterprise adoption, cloud demand and infrastructure reliability. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet is participating in White House AI discussions. Google, OpenAI and Anthropic met with administration advisers regarding voluntary safety testing and a proposed AI oversight framework. Clearer rules could eventually benefit large platforms, although new compliance requirements remain uncertain. White House AI safety meeting

Google, OpenAI and Anthropic met with administration advisers regarding voluntary safety testing and a proposed AI oversight framework. Clearer rules could eventually benefit large platforms, although new compliance requirements remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Legal and regulatory risks are limiting the upside. Pomerantz LLP is investigating potential investor claims, while an advocacy group urged courts to require Google to divest Chrome. Alphabet also faces renewed scrutiny over alleged exclusionary ad-tech practices. These matters could lead to fines, structural remedies or increased operating restrictions. Chrome divestiture advocacy

Pomerantz LLP is investigating potential investor claims, while an advocacy group urged courts to require Google to divest Chrome. Alphabet also faces renewed scrutiny over alleged exclusionary ad-tech practices. These matters could lead to fines, structural remedies or increased operating restrictions. Negative Sentiment: AI infrastructure commitments create financial risk. Alphabet is among several hyperscalers facing roughly $1.09 trillion in future data-center lease payments, raising concerns about capital intensity and returns if AI demand or monetization slows. Big Tech data-center lease burden

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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