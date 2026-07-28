Soroban Capital Partners LP Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Soroban Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,198,148 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 189,524 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises approximately 0.3% of Soroban Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned about 0.37% of WEC Energy Group worth $138,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 147.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 129,835 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $15,031,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 113,463 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $113.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.95 and a twelve month high of $119.91.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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