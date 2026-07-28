Soroban Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,495,194 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $895,251,000. Domino's Pizza accounts for about 1.7% of Soroban Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned approximately 7.50% of Domino's Pizza at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Domino's Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 3.2%

DPZ opened at $343.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.63. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $282.00 and a 52 week high of $486.68.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino's Pizza

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total value of $152,822.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,672.32. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $611,451 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DPZ. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $365.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research decreased their price target on Domino's Pizza from $525.00 to $445.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $402.16.

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About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Further Reading

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