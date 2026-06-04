Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $86.23 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,709 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 153,935 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.12% of Marvell Technology worth $86,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,442,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 68,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 32,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,607,462.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $301.65 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $157.06 and its 200 day moving average is $109.88. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $324.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $263.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.19.

View Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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