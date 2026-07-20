Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $93.53 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970,436 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.1% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $93,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.77 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $123.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47. The company has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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