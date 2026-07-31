South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 16,790 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 1,504.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,906 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Intuit were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 12.2% in the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore decreased their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $462.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,358.56. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit will release its fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results after the market close on August 25, followed by a conference call. The company also scheduled an Investor Day for September 17, giving management an opportunity to address growth, guidance and strategy. Intuit to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Results on Aug. 25; Investor Day Set for Sep. 17

Intuit will release its fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results after the market close on August 25, followed by a conference call. The company also scheduled an Investor Day for September 17, giving management an opportunity to address growth, guidance and strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit and College Board announced a partnership to provide free financial-literacy tools and resources to high schools through a new AP Business with Personal Finance course. The initiative may support brand awareness and long-term customer engagement, but it is unlikely to materially affect near-term financial results. Intuit and College Board Partner to Bring Free Financial Tools and Resources to High School Classrooms

Intuit and College Board announced a partnership to provide free financial-literacy tools and resources to high schools through a new AP Business with Personal Finance course. The initiative may support brand awareness and long-term customer engagement, but it is unlikely to materially affect near-term financial results. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms, including Robbins Geller, Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Kessler Topaz and others, publicized an existing securities lawsuit against Intuit and certain executives. The case covers investors who purchased shares between August 22, 2025, and May 20, 2026, with a September 8 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. The complaints allege that Intuit made material misstatements or omissions concerning the strength of its tax business and TurboTax growth. The allegations have not been proven, but the repeated notices increase headline risk and could raise concerns about potential financial, reputational and management costs. Investor Alert: Robbins Geller Announces Intuit Class Action Opportunity

Several law firms, including Robbins Geller, Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Kessler Topaz and others, publicized an existing securities lawsuit against Intuit and certain executives. The case covers investors who purchased shares between August 22, 2025, and May 20, 2026, with a September 8 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. The complaints allege that Intuit made material misstatements or omissions concerning the strength of its tax business and TurboTax growth. The allegations have not been proven, but the repeated notices increase headline risk and could raise concerns about potential financial, reputational and management costs. Negative Sentiment: Investor-law-firm notices also highlight a reassessment by analysts and significantly reduced price targets following an alleged cut to TurboTax growth guidance. This suggests that concerns about the tax segment’s growth trajectory—not merely the litigation itself—are weighing on sentiment ahead of Intuit’s August earnings report. INTU Shareholder Alert and Analyst Opinion Reassessment

Intuit Trading Down 5.3%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $315.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $807.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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