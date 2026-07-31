South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stock Holdings in AECOM $ACM

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 101.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,311 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in AECOM were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 28,246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock worth $602,183,000 after buying an additional 5,316,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,107,636 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $666,393,000 after acquiring an additional 127,036 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company's stock worth $649,735,000 after acquiring an additional 618,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,773,910 shares of the construction company's stock worth $264,437,000 after acquiring an additional 407,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,275 shares of the construction company's stock worth $232,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd purchased 4,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. This trade represents a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $71.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AECOM has a 52-week low of $66.28 and a 52-week high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Barclays lowered their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of AECOM in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACM

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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