South Dakota Investment Council Has $7.09 Million Position in Aramark $ARMK

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Free Report) by 178.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,855 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 112,005 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.07% of Aramark worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 23.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,477 shares of the company's stock worth $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 58,207 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aramark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Aramark by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,194 shares of the company's stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 189,547 shares of the company's stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $1,234,000.

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Aramark Stock Up 0.3%

ARMK stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.68.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 1.84%.The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Aramark's payout ratio is 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARMK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aramark from $63.00 to $70.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aramark

Aramark Profile

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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