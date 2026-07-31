South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) by 679.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,465 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 84,964 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.08% of H&R Block worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2,344.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 229,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 219,830 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 188.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 398,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 260,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 15.9% in the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 74,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HRB. Stephens began coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered H&R Block from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.00.

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H&R Block Stock Down 6.1%

HRB opened at $44.28 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.36.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.25. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 211.62% and a net margin of 18.90%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. H&R Block's payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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