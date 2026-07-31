South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 13,600 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,488 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.05% of Gartner worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Gartner by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 target price on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gartner from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gartner from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $173.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $152.86 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.25 and a 12 month high of $345.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $144.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.33. Gartner had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 161.39%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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