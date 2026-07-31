South Dakota Investment Council Sells 16,937 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 16,937 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in PPG Industries by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,616,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $165,644,000 after buying an additional 231,537 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 995,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $101,981,000 after acquiring an additional 32,337 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 61,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,172,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $120,107,000 after acquiring an additional 152,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

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PPG Industries Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE PPG opened at $112.05 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average of $113.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 9.57%.PPG Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Trending Headlines about PPG Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting PPG Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sales growth and guidance support the outlook. PPG’s second-quarter revenue increased 7.2% year over year to $4.50 billion, exceeding estimates of $4.37 billion, while organic growth reached 4%. Management maintained its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.70–$8.10, supporting the case that recent operating momentum can continue. PPG Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates Despite Strong Sales Growth

PPG’s second-quarter revenue increased 7.2% year over year to $4.50 billion, exceeding estimates of $4.37 billion, while organic growth reached 4%. Management maintained its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.70–$8.10, supporting the case that recent operating momentum can continue. Positive Sentiment: Buybacks and dividend appeal may provide valuation support. An analysis suggests PPG could be approximately 11% undervalued based on reaffirmed guidance and share repurchases. Another report highlights the company’s attractiveness to income-focused investors because of its dividend profile. PPG Industries Could Be 11% Undervalued

An analysis suggests PPG could be approximately 11% undervalued based on reaffirmed guidance and share repurchases. Another report highlights the company’s attractiveness to income-focused investors because of its dividend profile. Positive Sentiment: Data centers are emerging as a potential growth driver. Demand linked to data-center construction could benefit PPG’s coatings business and provide an additional source of industrial growth. Data Centers Emerge as Growth Drivers

Demand linked to data-center construction could benefit PPG’s coatings business and provide an additional source of industrial growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain cautious but still see some upside. UBS, Citigroup and RBC reduced their price targets to $125, $121 and $122, respectively, while maintaining neutral or sector-perform ratings. The cuts imply roughly 8%–12% upside from the reference price but signal limited near-term conviction.

UBS, Citigroup and RBC reduced their price targets to $125, $121 and $122, respectively, while maintaining neutral or sector-perform ratings. The cuts imply roughly 8%–12% upside from the reference price but signal limited near-term conviction. Negative Sentiment: The EPS miss and margin concerns weigh on sentiment. Adjusted second-quarter EPS of $2.23 fell short of the $2.25 consensus despite broad segment gains. Recent coverage frames coatings demand and margins as crucial tests, increasing investor focus on pricing, costs and profitability. PPG Industries Slides as Earnings Miss Overshadows Revenue Beat

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPG Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $126.00.

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About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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