Southern Capital Services Inc. ADV Invests $880,000 in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Southern Capital Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,315 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $880,000. ExxonMobil comprises about 0.6% of Southern Capital Services Inc. ADV's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the third quarter worth $1,240,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 95.0% in the third quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 9.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.0%

XOM opened at $137.84 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company's 50-day moving average is $149.98 and its 200 day moving average is $143.22.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.70.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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