Go Pro
→ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO Shares Sold by Regal Partners Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Southern Copper logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Regal Partners cut its Southern Copper stake by 41.7% in the first quarter, selling 45,089 shares and retaining 62,992 shares valued at approximately $10.8 million. Institutional investors collectively own 7.94% of SCCO.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: SCCO has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $148.60, despite some firms raising their targets and Wall Street Zen upgrading the stock to “Buy.”
  • Southern Copper reported quarterly EPS of $2.01, exceeding estimates, while revenue rose 40.6% year over year to $4.29 billion. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.10 per share and announced a 1.012-for-1 stock split effective August 11.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Regal Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO - Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,992 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 45,089 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd's holdings in Southern Copper were worth $10,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $1,434,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $7,650,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 21.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,523 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $33,126,000 after purchasing an additional 33,638 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,484 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $3,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $127.00 to $131.50 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southern Copper from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $148.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCCO

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $321,320.74. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504 shares of company stock valued at $92,008. Insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.0%

SCCO opened at $179.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's fifty day moving average is $181.11 and its 200-day moving average is $183.90. Southern Copper Corporation has a one year low of $88.73 and a one year high of $223.88.

Shares of Southern Copper are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 11th. The 1.012-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 35.87%.The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Southern Copper's revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Southern Copper's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Southern Copper's dividend payout ratio is presently 58.48%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation NYSE: SCCO is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper's operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Southern Copper Right Now?

Before you consider Southern Copper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Southern Copper wasn't on the list.

While Southern Copper currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines