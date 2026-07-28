Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 150,000 Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $50,902,000. Littelfuse makes up approximately 1.0% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Littelfuse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company's stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 50.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $402.99 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.73 and a fifty-two week high of $500.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business's 50 day moving average price is $444.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.69.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $638.98 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.Littelfuse's revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,613,315.48. This trade represents a 65.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 64,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,344,858.88. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,971. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $465.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on LFUS

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

See Also

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