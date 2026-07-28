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Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has $38.43 Million Stock Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Atlanta Braves logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK - Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.70% of Atlanta Braves worth $38,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BATRK. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 956.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 44.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -140.94 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.60 million. Analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlanta Braves from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Atlanta Braves from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Atlanta Braves from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Atlanta Braves from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Atlanta Braves Real Estate Ownership Trust NASDAQ: BATRK is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established in 2021 by Liberty Braves Group. The trust's primary purpose is to own and manage a portfolio of sports and entertainment properties related to the Atlanta Braves baseball franchise. BATRK generates stable rental income by leasing its assets to the Braves Baseball Club, LLC, under long-term lease agreements designed to align property performance with franchise needs.

The trust's portfolio is anchored by Truist Park, the 41,084-seat baseball stadium that has served as the Braves' home since 2017.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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