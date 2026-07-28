Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $192,300,000. Netflix comprises about 4.0% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 685.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,068,882,000 after acquiring an additional 75,107,069 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Up 0.4%

Netflix stock opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $126.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from an "underweight" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim set a $75.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, China Intl Cap raised Netflix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,932.20. This trade represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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