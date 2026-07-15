SouthState Bank Corp Has $4.77 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

SouthState Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,461 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter.

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary highlighted GE Vernova’s strong positioning ahead of earnings, saying the company may be underestimated based on its order book and market share versus rivals. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary highlighted GE Vernova’s strong positioning ahead of earnings, saying the company may be underestimated based on its order book and market share versus rivals. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s aggressive $11 billion investment plan, including upgrades to Italian R&D and manufacturing sites, was framed as a catalyst for grid reliability, growth, and improved margins. Article Title

GE Vernova’s aggressive $11 billion investment plan, including upgrades to Italian R&D and manufacturing sites, was framed as a catalyst for grid reliability, growth, and improved margins. Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage noted that GEV crossed above its 20-day moving average, a short-term bullish signal that can attract momentum-focused buyers. Article Title

Technical coverage noted that GEV crossed above its 20-day moving average, a short-term bullish signal that can attract momentum-focused buyers. Positive Sentiment: Several pieces argued GEV remains a stronger alternative-energy play than peers, citing its stock performance, valuation, dividend, and favorable 2026 outlook. Article Title

Several pieces argued GEV remains a stronger alternative-energy play than peers, citing its stock performance, valuation, dividend, and favorable 2026 outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Fubon Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating, which is not a strong positive but suggests the stock is viewed as fairly valued after its strong run. Article Title

Fubon Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating, which is not a strong positive but suggests the stock is viewed as fairly valued after its strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also noted GE Vernova’s inclusion in Ray Dalio-related stock-picking chatter, but this is more of a sentiment/interest driver than a direct business catalyst. Article Title

Market commentary also noted GE Vernova’s inclusion in Ray Dalio-related stock-picking chatter, but this is more of a sentiment/interest driver than a direct business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent report said GEV fell more than the broader market in the prior session, reminding investors that the name can still see volatility around expectations. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,067.16 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $530.16 and a 12-month high of $1,195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,038.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $902.48. The stock has a market cap of $286.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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