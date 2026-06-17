Sovereign s Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,832 Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,832 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,737.40. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Bank of America began coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC began coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $184.29.

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Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.59. The business's fifty day moving average is $188.06 and its 200 day moving average is $165.60. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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