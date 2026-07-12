Sovran Advisors LLC Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,691 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,650,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,334,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450,766 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 882.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,688,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 29th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $406.87.

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Tesla Trading Up 0.3%

TSLA stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,333,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,504,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $410.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.82 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.09, a PEG ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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