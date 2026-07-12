Sovran Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 258.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,522 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,836 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.85.

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $126.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,089,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,740,524. The stock has a market cap of $303.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The business's 50-day moving average price is $132.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.40.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,803,520. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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