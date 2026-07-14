Sovran Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 104.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,833 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc grew its position in Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $518.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.32 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average of $74.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities cut Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $100.77.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced a major €5 billion investment to expand its Irish manufacturing campus, a move aimed at boosting production of Xeon server processors and adding capacity for AI, cloud, and foundry demand. The expansion signals long-term commitment to growth in high-demand chip markets. Reuters: Intel announces $5.7 billion capital investment at Irish manufacturing hub

Intel announced a major €5 billion investment to expand its Irish manufacturing campus, a move aimed at boosting production of Xeon server processors and adding capacity for AI, cloud, and foundry demand. The expansion signals long-term commitment to growth in high-demand chip markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary turned more constructive, with one report saying Wall Street sees Intel’s turnaround taking hold and that a major price target was lifted for 2027. That suggests some firms expect improving execution and longer-term upside. Yahoo Finance: Intel Deepens Its European Chip Push

Analyst commentary turned more constructive, with one report saying Wall Street sees Intel’s turnaround taking hold and that a major price target was lifted for 2027. That suggests some firms expect improving execution and longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s latest earnings were solid, beating estimates on both EPS and revenue, but the company still guided cautiously and remains unprofitable on a net-margin basis. Investors may see this as evidence of progress, but not a clean turnaround yet.

Intel’s latest earnings were solid, beating estimates on both EPS and revenue, but the company still guided cautiously and remains unprofitable on a net-margin basis. Investors may see this as evidence of progress, but not a clean turnaround yet. Negative Sentiment: Shares are also being hit by a broader selloff in semiconductor stocks, with reports citing weakness across Nvidia, AMD, Micron, and SanDisk as risk appetite for AI-chip names cooled. Intel is being pulled down with the group. Barron's: Intel, AMD, Sandisk, and More Stocks That Explain Today's Market

Shares are also being hit by a broader selloff in semiconductor stocks, with reports citing weakness across Nvidia, AMD, Micron, and SanDisk as risk appetite for AI-chip names cooled. Intel is being pulled down with the group. Negative Sentiment: Some traders are also focused on concerns about Intel’s foundry execution, including questions about yields and how it will compete with stronger rivals such as SK Hynix and AMD in memory and data-center markets. Those worries are weighing on sentiment ahead of earnings. TipRanks: Intel Stock Sinks as Trump’s Involvement Emerges

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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