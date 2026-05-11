S&P Global Inc. $SPGI is C WorldWide Group Holding A S's 10th Largest Position

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,863 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 77,139 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 3.7% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.14% of S&P Global worth $214,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 730,689 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $381,531,000 after acquiring an additional 60,138 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Income Insurance Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Evercore cut their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $550.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1%

S&P Global stock opened at $419.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The company's fifty day moving average price is $431.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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