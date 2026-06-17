S&P Global Inc. $SPGI is Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP's 4th Largest Position

Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,031 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 39,334 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 10.2% of Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP's holdings in S&P Global were worth $61,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $893,511,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $433.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business's 50 day moving average is $424.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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