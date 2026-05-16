S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Acquired by Spear Holdings RSC Ltd

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 178.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,986 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 94,787 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 13.6% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd's holdings in S&P Global were worth $77,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 627 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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S&P Global Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $402.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.94 and a 200-day moving average of $469.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $550.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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