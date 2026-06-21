S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Bought by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $411.32 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $423.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.29. The firm has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Evercore dropped their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $545.28.

View Our Latest Report on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

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