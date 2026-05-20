S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Bought by Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 179.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.4% of Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd's holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,873,340,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in S&P Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,033,003,000 after acquiring an additional 274,285 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,202,872 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,072,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,868 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,970,788 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,010,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $949,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $550.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $409.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $426.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.14. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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