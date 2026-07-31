S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 729.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,069 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $893,511,000 after buying an additional 88,526 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $454.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on S&P Global from $555.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $521.00 to $513.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $489.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $523.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts see substantial upside. Citigroup raised its price target to $500 and maintained a “buy” rating, while JPMorgan, Barclays and Robert W. Baird retained positive ratings with targets ranging from $513 to $553. Analyst price-target updates

Citigroup raised its price target to $500 and maintained a “buy” rating, while JPMorgan, Barclays and Robert W. Baird retained positive ratings with targets ranging from $513 to $553. Positive Sentiment: Potential earnings upside remains. Erste Group expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $18.68, above the $17.61 consensus estimate, although it reduced its fiscal 2027 forecast to $20.32 from $20.92. Erste Group earnings estimates

Erste Group expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $18.68, above the $17.61 consensus estimate, although it reduced its fiscal 2027 forecast to $20.32 from $20.92. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and growth initiatives support the long-term case. Management highlighted AI-related growth, strong benchmark demand and higher buybacks following the Mobility spin-off, including a planned $7 billion repurchase program. SPGI Q2 earnings call highlights

Management highlighted AI-related growth, strong benchmark demand and higher buybacks following the Mobility spin-off, including a planned $7 billion repurchase program. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global expanded its data offerings. New With Intelligence private-markets datasets, fund-performance information and editorial content are being integrated into Capital IQ Pro, potentially strengthening the platform’s subscription and AI-enabled workflow capabilities. S&P Global private markets datasets announcement

New With Intelligence private-markets datasets, fund-performance information and editorial content are being integrated into Capital IQ Pro, potentially strengthening the platform’s subscription and AI-enabled workflow capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter results were mixed. Revenue exceeded expectations and rose year over year, but reports characterized EPS performance as a miss or only a narrow beat, contributing to investor disappointment despite solid operating trends. S&P Global second-quarter results

Revenue exceeded expectations and rose year over year, but reports characterized EPS performance as a miss or only a narrow beat, contributing to investor disappointment despite solid operating trends. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns are limiting enthusiasm. One analysis argues that SPGI’s roughly 18% decline creates a buying opportunity, while another says the stock still appears slightly overvalued, suggesting investors remain cautious about its earnings multiple. S&P Global valuation analysis

One analysis argues that SPGI’s roughly 18% decline creates a buying opportunity, while another says the stock still appears slightly overvalued, suggesting investors remain cautious about its earnings multiple. Negative Sentiment: Recent performance has lagged peers. S&P Global underperformed comparable financial and business-services companies, reinforcing the market’s negative near-term reaction to earnings and forward expectations. S&P Global stock performance versus competitors

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $414.08 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $424.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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