S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 238.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,549 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 33,514 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP's holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,398,991,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 858.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $919,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,544 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,598.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,835 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $544,976,000 after acquiring an additional 981,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,587,910,000 after acquiring an additional 922,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,107,041 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,101,119,000 after acquiring an additional 548,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Trading Down 3.6%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $417.85 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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