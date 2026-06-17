S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,870 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 17,040 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.09% of S&P Global worth $133,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,873,340,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,259,690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,451,971,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,333,099 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,354,796,000 after purchasing an additional 263,051 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,033,003,000 after purchasing an additional 274,285 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,398,991,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Weiss Ratings cut shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

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S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $433.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's 50-day moving average is $424.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

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