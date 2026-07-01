S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,062 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 23,352 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $27,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $893,511,000 after buying an additional 88,526 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore lowered their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $545.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $407.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $420.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.61. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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