S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in S&P Global were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 937.5% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore set a $625.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $558.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $436.62 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $428.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here