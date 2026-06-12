S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900,480 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 48,640 shares during the quarter. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.63% of S&P Global worth $993,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Get Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Down 3.0%

SPGI opened at $413.71 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here