Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Acquires 70,983 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,752 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 70,983 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 11.3% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $58,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,809,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $4,774,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,619,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,169,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,779 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,783,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,958,110,000 after buying an additional 1,105,833 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,172,503 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,594,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 21,908,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,415,350. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $423.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

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